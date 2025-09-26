Six workers killed, 5 injured as structure collapses at Raipur Steel Plant, more feared trapped

At least six workers were killed and five others injured after a structure collapsed at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday, i.e., September 26, said the police.

At least six workers were killed and five others injured after a structure collapsed at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday, i.e., September 26, said the police. They added that five more workers are feared trapped under the debris.

The incident took place at the Godavari Ispat Ltd plant in the Siltara industrial area. Meanwhile, a rescue operation is underway, Raipur superintendent of police (SP) Lal Ummed Singh said, as quoted by Hindustan Times. "Six workers have died, and five others were injured in the mishap. Around five more people are feared trapped inside,” he added.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. Meanwhile, authorities are carrying out search and rescue operations at the incident site.