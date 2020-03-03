Six who came in contact with coronavirus patient shifted to Delhi hospital

A day after two new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in India, the Health Ministry of Tuesday informed that six suspected cases have come to light during sample testing in Uttar Pradesh's Agra.

All of them came in contact with the 45-year-old patient from Delhi who tested positive for the virus on Monday. They have been shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital and kept in isolation. According to reports, the infected man visited them in Agra. He is said to have visited them in Agra.

Their sample has been sent to Pune for confirmation.

In the statement, the ministry also informed that contact tracing of the people who came in contact with the six is being done.

On Tuesday, a school in Noida was shut after it was reported that the father of a student has been tested positive for coronavirus. He's the same person whose case came to light on Monday.

As the news broke, health authorities swung into action and initiated the process of fumigation to sanitise the place. All parents were asked to take their kids home from school.

Blood samples of five families have also been sent to Pune for examination. The school management has cancelled all the internal examinations, except class 10th and 12th board exams, till further notice.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare briefed the media about the country's preparations to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak that has so far claimed over 3,000 lives globally.

Speaking at a press conference, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan informed that two positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Delhi and Telangana, taking the total number of positive cases in India to five.

Vardhan also informed that existing visas will remain suspended for China and Iran and the restrictions may be further extended if needed.