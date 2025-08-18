Six times The Regular Fee For Extra Weight...: Read THIS article carefully before boarding the train - Indian Railways tightens luggage rule

'Extra luggage" fine on trains is one of the most common issues. We will discuss the permissible weight and the penalties for exceeding it in this article.

Indian Railways: With over 23 million daily passengers, Indian Railways is one of the largest and busiest train networks in the world. Although it's quick and reasonably priced, there are strict regulations in place to ensure that everyone travels securely and equitably.



Many travelers are unaware of the Indian Railways fine regulations, which may result in unanticipated fines. For instance, there may be fines for things like smoking on the train, sitting in the incorrect coach, and traveling without a ticket. Therefore, it's crucial to understand the IRCTC penalty guidelines prior to boarding.

One of the most frequent problems is the "extra luggage" fine on trains, which we will discuss in this post along with the consequences of breaking it. Understanding the most recent IRCTC and Indian Railways fine regulations will help you travel smoothly and prevent problems.

Free of Cost UPTO...

Carrying more luggage than permitted without a reservation will now result in a fine six times the usual amount for the excess weight. Your travel class determines how much weight you can bring. A certain amount of free luggage is allowed for each travel class:

General (Second Sitting): 35 kg.

Sleeper Class: 40 kg.

Third AC: 40 kg.

Second AC: 50 kg.

First AC: 70 kg.

If a passenger wants to bring more luggage than the free allocation, they must make a reservation at the parcel office. Passengers must reserve and use the brake van if they have extra luggage. If a passenger exceeds the free allowance without making a reservation in advance, they may be fined by luggage inspectors or TTEs (Train Ticket Examiners).

Three Advice for Stress-Free Travel

Make a Plan:

Before you pack, make sure you are aware of the baggage regulations for your particular travel class.

Weigh your luggage

Before you head to the station, weigh your bags to make sure they fit inside the free quota.

Pre-Book Your Luggage

To avoid penalties, make reservations for extra luggage at the parcel office.

Small handbags, tiffin baskets, and walking sticks are among the things that are typically permitted free of charge and are not weighed.