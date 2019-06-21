Six submarines to be built at local shipyards

In a boost to the Make in India initiative, the Defence Ministry has sought interests from local shipyards for building six conventional submarines worth Rs 45,000 crore and has asked for responses within two months.

"The government, immediately on taking over, has issued the Expression of Interest(s) for short-listing of potential Indian Strategic Partners (SPs) for the 'Construction of six Conventional Submarine's for the P-75(I) Project of the Indian Navy on June 20," the ministry said in a statement.

This is the second project being undertaken under the latest strategic partnership model, with the first being the procurement of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters. This would provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines in India, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project.

STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP MODEL This is the second project being undertaken under the latest strategic partnership model, with the first being the procurement of 111 Naval Utility Helicopters

This would provide a major boost to the indigenous design and construction capability of submarines in India, in addition to bringing in the latest submarine design and technologies as part of the project

It was approved by the Defence Acquisition Council on January 31. The expression of interest for short-listing Indian SPs of original equipment manufacturers will be issued in two weeks.

The strategic partners, in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers, have been mandated to set up dedicated manufacturing lines for these submarines in India and make India the global hub for submarine design and production.

"All six submarines under this project will be built in India by the selected Indian Strategic Partner in collaboration with the selected original equipment manufacturers," the ministry said.

In addition, Indian Navy would have the option to manufacture six more submarines under the project.

"The project would not only aid in boosting the core submarine/shipbuilding, industry but would also greatly enhance manufacturing/industrial sector, especially the MSMEs through the development of an industrial eco-system for the manufacture of associated spares/systems/equipment related to submarines," the ministry stated.

The potential strategic partners are expected to respond to the Expression of Interest within two months.

The Indian companies would be short-listed based on their capability for integration of systems, expertise in the shipbuilding domain and financial strength. The original equipment manufacturers would be short-listed primarily based on their submarine design meeting the Navy's Qualitative Requirements and qualifying the Transfer of Technology and Indigenous Content (IC) criteria.

"The overall aim would be to progressively build indigenous capabilities in the private sector to design, develop and manufacture complex weapon systems for the future needs of the Armed Forces. This will be an important step towards meeting broader national objectives, encouraging self-reliance and aligning the defence sector with the 'Make in India' initiative of the government," the Indian Navy added.