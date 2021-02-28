Six states contributed to 86% of new COVID-19 cases: Centre

Six states have shown a surge in new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours and have contributed to 86.37% of the fresh infections in the country, the centre said in a press release on Sunday (February 28).

According to the release, these six states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala, Punjab and Karnataka.

The cabinet secretary on February 27 chaired a high-level review meeting with States/UTs exhibiting a surge in cases including Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, MP, Gujarat, Punjab, J&K and West Bengal.

Apart from this the centre has also deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir (UT) to ascertain reasons for the surge.

The cabinet has reiterated that States need to maintain a continued rigorous vigil in terms of containing the spread and not squander away the gains of the collective hard work of the last year.

India’s active caseload on Sunday (February 28) was reported at 1,64,511. In the last 24 hours the country registered 16,752 new cases. While Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases among all states at 8,623, Kerala also reported a spike in cases with 3,792 new cases. It is followed by Punjab which reported 593 new cases.

Meanwhile, Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,650 newly recovered cases. In Maharashtra, 3,648 recovered in the past 24 hours followed by Tamil Nadu which saw 491 recoveries in COVID-19 cases.

113 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. According to the release, six states account for 84.96% of the new deaths. While Maharashtra reported the maximum casualties at 51, Kerala registered 18 deaths followed by Punjab which reported 11 COVID-19 casualties.

In the positive news, the centre said that 19 states and Union Territories have not reported any COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The are These are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, J&K (UT), Odisha, Goa, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, A&N Islands, D&D & D&N and Arunachal Pradesh.