Six people from Noida quarantined for suspected coronavirus test negative

A day after six people were put under observation for suspected coronavirus infection in Noida, all of them have tested negative for the virus. They were said to have attended a birthday party that was hosted by a person who tested positive for the infection.

However, they will be put under home quarantine for the next 14 days. "Coronavirus samples taken from six people in Noida tested negative but they will need to be under home quarantine for the next 14 days and if symptoms develop, they can be retested again. Government and administration are keeping a watch close watch and there is no need to panic," District Magistrate BN Singh said.

He further informed that the district administration has not issued any school closure order.

On Tuesday, a school in Noida was shut and its internal exams were postponed after news broke out that many kids attended the birthday party.

"Several schoolmates of the child of a COVID-19 infected man came into contact with him at a party. We have closed down the school to sanitise it. The infected man is admitted to a hospital in Delhi," Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer of Gautam Buddh Nagar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness on novel coronavirus after fresh cases were detected in India.

“Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," Prime Minister Modi said after chairing a meeting on COVID-19 issue.

"There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection," the Prime Minister said.

India has so far reported five cases of the deadly novel coronavirus. First three cases were reported from Kerala who have been discharged from hospitals last month following recovery.

On Monday, one case each was reported from Delhi-NCR and Telangana.