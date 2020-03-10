Six more cases of coronavirus in Kerala, three in Karnataka; toll crosses 50

As a preventive measure, all official public functions have been banned and a high alert has been sounded across Kerala.

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 12.

As a preventive measure, all official public functions have been banned and a high alert has been sounded across the state. Pinarayi gave the confirmation after a special meeting of the state cabinet and told the media persons that appeal will be put out to people to avoid public gatherings.

The minister also instructed that classes and examinations for students till Class 7 in schools to be cancelled. "Exams for classes 8th, 9th and 10th standard will, however, continue as per schedule. Legal steps will be initiated against those hiding their travel history. All people returning from COVID 19 countries should report to health authorities. Screening facilities at airports will be strengthened", said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu also confirmed four positive cases of coronavirus. "Their family members have been isolated separately and we are monitoring them. I urge citizens to take precautionary measures and cooperate in preventing the spread of infection," the minister said.

On Monday, new cases were reported from Pune, Jammu, Bengaluru, Punjab and Kerala.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 with the death toll crossing 4,000.