Six more cases of coronavirus in Kerala, three in Karnataka; toll crosses 50

Headlines

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

Rajkumar Hirani to drop Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki's teaser on this day: Report

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lunar touchdown: See politicians' reaction on historic event

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

6 movies with higher budget than Chandrayaan-3

8 lessons by Tulsidas for success, wealth

From Akshay Kumar to Anand Mahindra: Everyone celebrates Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on moon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

BTS' V does 'namaste', requests fans to 'calm down' in Japan: Watch

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

'Chaand taare todh...': Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Chandrayaan 3's successful landing, congratulates ISRO in filmy style

HomeIndia

India

Six more cases of coronavirus in Kerala, three in Karnataka; toll crosses 50

As a preventive measure, all official public functions have been banned and a high alert has been sounded across Kerala.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 10, 2020, 02:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of cases in the state to 12.

As a preventive measure, all official public functions have been banned and a high alert has been sounded across the state. Pinarayi gave the confirmation after a special meeting of the state cabinet and told the media persons that appeal will be put out to people to avoid public gatherings.

The minister also instructed that classes and examinations for students till Class 7 in schools to be cancelled. "Exams for classes 8th, 9th and 10th standard will, however, continue as per schedule. Legal steps will be initiated against those hiding their travel history. All people returning from COVID 19 countries should report to health authorities. Screening facilities at airports will be strengthened", said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu also confirmed four positive cases of coronavirus. "Their family members have been isolated separately and we are monitoring them. I urge citizens to take precautionary measures and cooperate in preventing the spread of infection," the minister said.

On Monday, new cases were reported from Pune, Jammu, Bengaluru, Punjab and Kerala.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has crossed 110,000 with the death toll crossing 4,000.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Chandrayaan3 Vikram Lander makes historic landing to Moon's South pole, celebrities react on social media

'Chanda mama not far anymore'...: India becomes first county to reach Moon's South Pole, know everything about mission

Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: What are the different kinds of moon missions?

Ramayan: Yash undergoes multiple look tests as Raavan for Nitesh Tiwari’s film, says source

KK's daughter Taamara misses dad on his birth anniversary, pens emotional note: 'I hope we can eat cake together again'

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE