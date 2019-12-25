Six detention centres in Assam, Centre asked states to set them up 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018: MHA sources

After clarification from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over detention camps in the country, government sources on Wednesday said the Centre had in 2009, 2012, 2014 and 2018 asked all the states to establish detention centres.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Shah on Tuesday said that none of those who have have been excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam has been kept in the detention centre. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi had said there were no detention centres in the country and lies were being spread on the issue.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources on Wednesday as of November 28 2019, said there are six detention centres in Assam - Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Silchar, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Tezpur.

The same information was provided by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy in Parliament on December 3 in response to a question by Assam MP Badaruddin Ajmal.

There are a total of 970 people in these detention centres of which 646 are males and 324 females and they are kept in separate rooms. They are provided basic facilities and are allowed to meet visitors who come to see them.

On Tuesday, Shah had clarified that there is no connection between detention centres and NRC or Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"...nobody has been kept in the detention centre. 19 lakh people, who have been excluded from the list there, are staying at their home only," Shah said.

"There is no connection between detention centres and NRC or CAA. A centre in Assam has been there for years and is for illegal migrants. Misinformation is being spread on this," he said.

The Home Minister said there is only one detention centre which has been in existence for years and probably there were no other such centres

"No detention centres have been made after the Modi-led government came to power," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi had said that the Congress and urban Naxals are spreading lies regarding detention centres.

"The Congress, its allies, educated Naxalites living in the cities - urban naxals - are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres. They should value their education. Once read, what is the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC," Modi had said.

"Rumours of detention centres being spread by Congress and urban naxals is a lie. This is a lie, a lie, a lie," he added.