Six dead in Seemanchal Express derailment: Piyush Goyal expresses grief, says rescue operations on

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal stated that rescue and relief operations have begun after nine bogies of the Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal Express were derailed in Bihar in the early hours of Sunday.

"Rescue and relief operations are on for derailment of 9 coaches of Jogbani-Anand Vihar Terminal Seemanchal express at Sahadai Buzurg, Bihar. Helplines: Sonpur 06158221645, Hajipur 06224272230 and Barauni 06279232222," read a tweet from Piyush Goyal Office.

Help lines:

Sonpur 06158221645

Hajipur 06224272230

Barauni 06279232222 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) February 3, 2019

Several people are reportedly injured in the accident.

Railway Minister is in touch with Railway Board members and GM of East Central Railway (ECR) regarding the accident, a tweet by ANI read.

He has also expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives in this tragic accident and has wished a speedy recovery for injured.

As per information received from Sonpur Division, the train passed Mehnar Road at 3.52 am and derailed near Sahadai Buzurg at around 3:58 am.

Five coaches including three sleeper (S8, S9, S10), one general and one AC (B3) were among the derailed bogies.

A team of doctors has been rushed to the accident site from nearby areas of Sonpur and Barauni.

Accident relief train and NDRF team have also been moved for carrying out relief and rescue operations.

All passenger trains on this route have been cancelled. Also, Uttar Pradesh trains for Chapra have been diverted via Muzaffarpur (MFP)-Chapra.

Inquiry to be done by CRS Eastern Circle Latif Khan.