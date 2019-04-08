Six additional judges sworn in as permanent judges of Patna HC

Six additional judges were on Monday sworn in as permanent judges of the Patna High Court.

With the six judges becoming permanent, the strength of judges in the Patna High Court has increased to 27 out of 53 sanctioned posts.

Patna High Court Chief Justice Justice A P Sahi administered the oath to six additional judges as permanent judges at a function held at marble hall of the high court.

The six additional judges who took oath as permanent judges are - Justice Anil Kumar Upadhyay, Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, Justice Sanjay Kumar, Justice Madhuresh Prasad, Justice Mohit Kumar Shah and Justice Prakash Chandra Jaiswal.

All the six were appointed as additional judges for two years in May 2017.

On April 6, 2019, the Ministry of Law and Justice had issued a notification for their appointment as permanent judges.