Situation in Jammu and Kashmir completely normal, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday responded to the Congress party which raised questions on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir saying that the situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal however he can't make Congress' condition normal.

Lashing out at the Congress party, Amit Shah said, "Situation in Kashmir valley is completely normal. I can't make Congress's condition normal, because they had predicted bloodshed after the abrogation of article 370. Nothing of that sort happened, not one bullet was fired."

The Congress party also raised the issue of detention of political leaders in Kashmir, to which Amit Shah responded by saying, "We don't want to keep them even a day extra in the jail, when administration thinks its right time, political leaders will be released. Farooq Abdullah's father was kept in jail for 11 years by Congress, we don't want to follow them, as soon as administration decides, they will be released."

Amit Shah:We don't want to keep them even a day extra in jail,when administration thinks its right time,political leaders will be released.Farooq Abdullah's father was kept in jail for 11 years by Congress,we dont want to follow them,as soon as admin decides,they will be released pic.twitter.com/PTKePOEn7x — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

Stating that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is normal, Amit Shah said, "99.5% students sat for exams there, but for Adhir Ranjan ji this is not normalcy, 7 lakh people availed OPD services in Srinagar, curfew, section 144 removed from everywhere. But for Adhir ji only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls which were held?"

HM: 99.5% students sat for exams there,but for Adhir Ranjan ji this is not normalcy,7 lakh ppl availed OPD services in Srinagar,curfew,sec 144 removed from everywhere. But for Adhir ji only parameter for normalcy is political activity. What about local body polls which were held? https://t.co/YXEJAiA3ME pic.twitter.com/vwahLWeACO — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today will also hear a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370.

In August, the parliament passed both the Presidential order to revoke 'discriminatory' provisions of Article 370 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which bifurcated the state into two UTs - Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.