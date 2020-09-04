Situation at LAC tense, army ready to deal with all challenges: Gen MM Narvane

Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is slightly tensed but the army is fully prepared to deal with every situation.

Narvane, who is on a two-day visit to Ladakh to review the situation amid the ongoing border tension, said that the the morale of the jawans is high.

"The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security & integrity remain safeguarded," Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was quoted as saying by ANI on the current situation at the Ladakh.

"I visited different places after reaching Leh. I talked to officers, JCOs and took stock of preparedness. The morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges," he added.

He underlined that some precautionary deployment for the safety of Indian troops have been undertaken for safety and security.

"The jawans are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they're fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. I would like to reiterate that our officers & men are the finest in the world and will make not only the Army but also the nation proud," he added.

Brigadier level talks are being held between the Indian Army and the Chinese Army after Indian troops have thwarted the Chinese Army's attempts to transgress into areas in Ladakh.

On September 4, Naravane carried out a comprehensive review of the security situation in the eastern Ladakh region, days after China made fresh attempts to change the status quo along the southern bank of Pangong lake triggering further escalation in tensions, military sources said.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.