'Sit under sun for 15 minutes': MoS Health Ashwini Choubey's bizarre advice on coronavirus

Amid growing concerns over coronavirus outbreak, Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Thursday said sitting underneath the sun for 15 minutes could "improve immunity and kill coronavirus".

"People should spend at least 15 minutes in the sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such (#Coronavirus) viruses," Ashwini Kumar Choubey said.

#WATCH Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey: People should spend at least 15 minutes in the sun. The sunlight provides Vitamin D, improves immunity and also kills such (#Coronavirus) viruses. pic.twitter.com/F80PX6VOmy — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2020

It must be noted that there is no scientific consensus on the theory floated that the virus will not survive in hotter climates. Therefore, it will be safe to say that sitting underneath the sun will not give not boost immunity against coronavirus.

His statement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly warned about spreading rumours about the virus, and urged citizens to listen to the advice of medical experts well versed in tackling issues related to the global pandemic.

Moreover, the Union Health Ministry has even released a three-page document listing "preventive measures", which did not mention the aforementioned reason to be helpful in tackling the virus.

For more authentic knowledge on virus-related queries, please visit-www.mohfw.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday tested a total of 826 random samples, and they all turned out negative, dispelling dangers of community transmission of coronavirus. It must be noted that if tests for community transmission turns out to be positive-India would reach Stage 3 of the coronavirus outbreak. We are currently in stage 2 of the outbreak-where cases of local transmission has been found from imported cases to local contacts.

As of now, there are 72 laboratories across the country which conduct sample tests for the virus. Moreover, two Rapid Testing Laboratories and 49 additional testing centres are in the process of being operationalised by ICMR.

Earlier, Roche Diagnostics India, a Swiss healthcare firm that operates worldwide, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) agency on Wednesday for conducting COVID-19 diagnostic tests.

According to top officials in the Health ministry, the company has received the license to conduct coronavirus diagnostic tests.

This comes after the Union Health Ministry and Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday constituted guidelines for private labs to conduct COVID-19 tests.

The total number of confirmed cases in India is 168.This includes cured cases as well as deaths.

The highest number of positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra at 45, including 3 foreigners, while Kerala is second with 29 cases, including two foreign nationals and three patients who already recovered.