"My brother is a Mujahideen", says the sister of one of the terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam massacre in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed 26 innocent lives. Earlier today, the houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, believed to be behind the deadly Pahalgam attack, were demolished by the security forces.

The houses of Asif Sheikh at Tral, Pulwama district, and Adil Thoker in Bijbehara, Anantnag, were turned to rubble using explosives, local media in Srinagar reported. Meanwhile, the sister of Adil Hussain Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, identified her brother as a "Mujahideen" and accused the authorities of punishing "innocent" family members.

In a conversation with news agency ANI, she said, "My one brother is in jail, the other brother is a Mujahideen, and I also have two sisters. Yesterday, when I came here from my in-laws' place, I did not find my parents and siblings at home. Police had taken them away. While I was here, the Security Forces came and asked me to move to a neighbour’s house. I saw a man wearing a camouflage uniform placing an object like a bomb on top of the house. After that, the house was demolished… We are innocent. They have destroyed our house.”

According to officials, Guree is associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and was involved in planning the masscre alongside other terrorists. As many as 26 lives were lost as terrorists opened fire at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam. Among the deceased were 25 tourists from across the country as well as a local named Syyed Adil Hussain who reportedly tried to snatch weapons from the terrorists.

Following the tragedy, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for backing cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting held on Wednesday, a series of key decisions were taken including the suspension of Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, expulsion of Pak advisors, shutting Attari-Wagah border and suspension of visa services for Pak nationals.