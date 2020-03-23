Sisodia presents Rs 65,000 crore Budget of Delhi govt, allocates Rs 50 cr for fighting coronavirus - Highlights

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio in the AAP government, presented Rs 65,000 crore Budget for FY 2020-21 on Monday.

The Budget focuses on health and education, a recurring theme in the Aam Aadmi Party government's earlier budgets. The government has earmarked a separate Rs 50 crore fund for fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic that has forced a lockdown in many parts of the country, including Delhi.

The minister said this is the government's initial allocation and assured that it will increase this budget if required.

Sisodia announced that Delhi will have a separate education board like other states of the country. All the Delhi government schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Sisodia presented the Budget in a one-day Assembly session amid a lockdown in the national capital.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the government would not be able to spend any money if the budget is not passed before April 1.

"Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly today. It is necessary to do that despite a lockdown in Delhi because the government cannot spend money after April 1 without the Budget," Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi.

The Delhi Assembly is holding a one-day session for the purpose. The Budget session was earlier scheduled to be held over five days. It was, however, curtailed to one day because of the coronavirus threat.

Visitors are not allowed in the Assembly on Monday and only essential staff will be present.

Here are the highlights of the Budget: