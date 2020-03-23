Sisodia presents Rs 65,000 crore Budget of Delhi govt, allocates Rs 50 cr for fighting coronavirus - Highlights
The Budget focuses on health and education, a recurring theme in the Aam Aadmi Party government's earlier budgets.
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio in the AAP government, presented Rs 65,000 crore Budget for FY 2020-21 on Monday.
The Budget focuses on health and education, a recurring theme in the Aam Aadmi Party government's earlier budgets. The government has earmarked a separate Rs 50 crore fund for fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic that has forced a lockdown in many parts of the country, including Delhi.
The minister said this is the government's initial allocation and assured that it will increase this budget if required.
Sisodia announced that Delhi will have a separate education board like other states of the country. All the Delhi government schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
Sisodia presented the Budget in a one-day Assembly session amid a lockdown in the national capital.
Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the government would not be able to spend any money if the budget is not passed before April 1.
"Budget will be presented in the Delhi Assembly today. It is necessary to do that despite a lockdown in Delhi because the government cannot spend money after April 1 without the Budget," Kejriwal said in a post in Hindi.
The Delhi Assembly is holding a one-day session for the purpose. The Budget session was earlier scheduled to be held over five days. It was, however, curtailed to one day because of the coronavirus threat.
Visitors are not allowed in the Assembly on Monday and only essential staff will be present.
- Dy CM and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia proposes a budget of Rs 65,000 crore for FY 2020-21 for Delhi.
- Delhi govt allocates Rs 50 crores for fighting Coronavirus in Delhi.
- Delhi govt proposes 145 new schools of excellence in Budget 2020-21
- Delhi govt allocates Rs 1,700 crore for basic facilities in unauthorised colonies.
- Delhi govt to provide Rs 193 crore to redesign city roads: Dy CM Sisodia
- Govt to introduce 'Delhi Darshan Scheme', will provide Rs 10 crore for it: Dy CM Sisodia in Budget speech
- Govt will run a campaign for communal harmony across city, it is necessary after northeast Delhi violence: Dy CM Sisodia
- Delhi govt to implement Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana in city: Sisodia.
- Delhi govt to construct 17 new school buildings, city will have its own education board: Dy CM Sisodia
- Delhi govt proposes Rs 30 crore for measures to reduce pollution, will appoint 'environment marshals': Dy CM Sisodia
- Newspapers to be distributed to all students in govt schools daily.
- English speaking & personality development course to be conducted; budget allocated for the same is Rs 12 cr.
- Rs 100 cr allocated for digital classrooms.
- Rs 365 crore allocated for Mohalla clinics and polyclinics.
- Rs 2820 cr earmarked for electricity subsidy in Delhi Budget, The free subsidy upto 200 units in Delhi will continue
- Free bus ride for women in Delhi will continue in 2020-2021
- 11,000 wi-fi hotspots will be set up across the city. Till now around 2,000 such free internet hotspots have been made operational.