Sidhu Moose Wala's father alleges 'close friends' behind singer's murder, says will soon reveal names

Eighty days after the death of singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkar Singh has claimed that the assassination was carried out by some of his close friends and politicians. He added that he would soon expose the names of these people.

According to Balkar Singh, Sidhu Moosewala was murdered because he had climbed through the ranks of popularity in a very short period of time, which some individuals could not tolerate. "The government was deceived as well. Some people wanted him to do all of his business with them. But Sidhu was self-sufficient. They were unable to tolerate this and had him killed " Singh said.

As per media reports, Balkaur Singh has been on the receiving end of threats to his life.

Reportedly, these death threats have been sent in the form of Whatsapp messages directly to him, and have come from numbers based in Pakistan.

In light of theses threats to his life, his security has been further beefed up by authorities.

Moosewala was gunned down at a village in Mansa on May 29, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government.

The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which the singer had 19 “firearm wounds” on his body, caused by bullets and pellets.