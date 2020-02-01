'Sirf Hinduon ki chalegi...': Man chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' opens fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, detained

Further details are awaited

In what comes as an alarming update on Saturday, a man opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area near the site where locals have been staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) for over a month.

The man fired two rounds in the air behind the stage at the anti-CAA protest site following which he was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Police promptly took the man, who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area, into custody, news agencies reported. The weapon used by him has been seized. No injuries have been reported in the incident of firing.

Visuals from the site showed empty bullet shells.

Delhi: The man, who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area, has been taken by police into their custody. More details awaited. https://t.co/MmCwK1l58m pic.twitter.com/cDmaDrIXa6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Delhi: Empty bullet shells seen at the site where a man claiming to be Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border), fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh, today. He has been taken by police into their custody. pic.twitter.com/k9f8qddRje — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

The man identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). According to a video clip posted from the site by news agency ANI, Gujjar was chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans even while in the grips of the police and said 'Hamare desh mein kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi' (This country belongs to only Hindus, and no one else) when asked why he fired the bullet.

#WATCH Delhi: Man who fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh has been taken away from the spot by police. The man claims to be Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). pic.twitter.com/6xHxREQOe1 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

The cops are currently questioning the gunman, who has been taken into custody. Regarding the incident of firing in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, DCP Chinmay Biswal said, "The man had resorted to firing his gun in the air. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.

#WATCH Delhi: Man who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area being taken away from the spot by police. pic.twitter.com/lenDhRcWGD — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

This comes days after a 17-year-old gunman opened fire on anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Jamia area earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.