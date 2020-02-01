'Sirf Hinduon ki chalegi...': Man chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' opens fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, detained

Headlines

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

26 parties likely to attend 2-day Opposition meeting in Bengaluru from Monday

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Bihar man dies after eating 150 momos as challenge with friends

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

'Simply asked him how to....': Rinku Singh reveals MS Dhoni's golden advice after maiden India call up

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

R Ashwin's wife Prithi Narayanan is nothing less than a Bollywood diva, here's proof

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Wagner VS Putin: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner mercenary group? All you need to know

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

“Big Deal…” UN Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp on PM Modi to lead Yoga Day event in New York

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

Sonam Kapoor looks elegant with Anand Ahuja at Wimbledon, Nick Jonas attends men's finals with Madhu Chopra - See pics

Vicky Kaushal makes netizens 'jealous' as he drops cozy photos with Katrina Kaif on her birthday

HomeIndia

India

'Sirf Hinduon ki chalegi...': Man chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' opens fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, detained

Further details are awaited

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2020, 06:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In what comes as an alarming update on Saturday, a man opened fire in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area near the site where locals have been staging protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register for Citizens (NRC) for over a month.

The man fired two rounds in the air behind the stage at the anti-CAA protest site following which he was overpowered by locals and handed over to the police, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi Police promptly took the man, who had fired bullets in Shaheen Bagh area, into custody, news agencies reported. The weapon used by him has been seized. No injuries have been reported in the incident of firing.

Visuals from the site showed empty bullet shells.

 

 

 

The man identified himself as Kapil Gujjar, a resident of Dallupura village (near Noida border). According to a video clip posted from the site by news agency ANI, Gujjar was chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans even while in the grips of the police and said 'Hamare desh mein kisi ki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi' (This country belongs to only Hindus, and no one else) when asked why he fired the bullet.

 

 

The cops are currently questioning the gunman, who has been taken into custody. Regarding the incident of firing in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, DCP Chinmay Biswal said, "The man had resorted to firing his gun in the air. Police immediately overpowered and caught him.

 

 

This comes days after a 17-year-old gunman opened fire on anti-CAA protesters in Delhi's Jamia area earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited. 

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Few days left to apply for scientist, engineer posts, check eligibility, selection process

    Viral video: Fearless man kisses massive king cobra on head, netizens react

    'Did not get any phone call': Yuzvendra Chahal calls out RCB management for dropping him from team

    Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

    Rohit Shetty shares big update on Golmaal 5, says for the next year, all his ‘focus and energy’ are on this film

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

    Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

    Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

    Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

    MORE