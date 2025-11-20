After Bihar, SIR sparks tension in West Bengal; TMC fears mass deletions, Mamata Banerjee writes to ECI

Citing 28 BLO deaths, inadequate training, and fears of mass voter deletions similar to Bihar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has warned the CEC that the SIR process is “unplanned, chaotic and dangerous,” intensifying the political standoff in the state.

After carrying out Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar amid stiff opposition and the Supreme Court rebuke, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is determined to implement it before the West Bengal Election 2026, come what may. Though the process has been kicked off, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has opposed it vehemently after the death of many booth-level officers, including an aganwadi worker in the Siliguri district. Describing the process of the SIR as "unplanned, chaotic, and dangerous," the chief minister wrote a strong letter to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Mamata Banerjee writes to ECI

Reminding the CEC that she had earlier flagged "serious concerns," she said that the exercise had reached an "alarming stage." She wrote in the letter, "The absence of even basic preparedness, adequate planning, or clear communication has crippled the process from day one." In what may be called catching the ECI napping, Mamata Banerjee pointed out that "the BLOs had not been provided adequate training, support, and time required for undertaking a mammoth exercise of this nature." Raising the point of intense pressure under which the BLOs are forced to work, she said, "Yesterday, an anganwadi worker serving as a BLO in Mal, Jalpaiguri, died by suicide, reportedly under crushing SIR-related pressure."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to CEC Gyanesh Kumar - "...I am compelled to write to you as the situation surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has reached a deeply alarming stage. The manner in which this exercise is being forced upon officials and… pic.twitter.com/n02aQ24eS3 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

Letter to CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The chief minister also explained the issue behind the SIR in West Bengal. Banerjee said, "A revision that previously required three years is now being forcibly compressed into three months, subjecting BLOs and officials to inhuman working conditions and forcing common people under the shadow of fear and uncertainty." As many as 28 BLOs have died in the state so far.

SIR in West Bengal

The ECI claims that West Bengal has 7.66 crore voters; it has distributed Enumeration Forms for 99.72% of electors and completed the digitization of 1.48 crore forms. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) and other non-BJP parties in West Bengal are upset over the SIR, considering its electoral fallout in Bihar. The names of about 70 lakh voters were deleted from the electoral rolls before adding about 22 lakh names. About 45 lakh people were left out of the electoral rolls, it is alleged. The opposition parties allege that most of the people left outside belonged to the marginalized and underprivileged communities.

After the unexpected results of the Bihar Elections 2025, many leaders from the opposition parties accused the ECI in general and ECI Gyanesh Kumar in particular of being biased. Blaming it on the SIR, they alleged that their votes were stolen so that the ruling coalition could win. The ECI has rejected all such allegations. However, the leaders in West Bengal apprehend a repeat of what happened in Bihar. Mamata Banerjee's letter to the CEC should be viewed in this background.