Gyanesh Kumar's U-Turn? ECI orders special drive to enrol left-out, first-time and young voters

The Election Commission has directed states and UTs to launch a special post-SIR drive to identify and enrol left-out, first-time and young voters.

The Election Commission on Friday directed states and Union Territories to undertake a special enrolment drive for left-out, first-time and young voters following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

EC asks 20 states, UTs to include voters left out by SIR

The directions come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the SIR exercise and allegations of internal differences within the Election Commission. The directive was issued in continuation of the Commission’s September 29 letter and a meeting with all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) held on October 1, 2026.

The poll body has asked Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to compare the current electoral roll with the pre-SIR roll and identify people whose names appeared in the earlier roll but are missing from the current one.

"​Voter enrolment is a continuous process and any person not yet enrolled in the electoral roll or whose name has got deleted can apply for enrolment at any point of time. The objective of the special drive is to identify and facilitate such electors," wrote EC in the notification.

Special drive in States/UTs after completion of Special Intensive Revision (SIR)



Commission has instructed to undertake a special drive for enrolment of left-out and first time/young electors.



Read in detail pic.twitter.com/s80LByssWx October 2, 2026

Under the SIR process, BLOs prepared lists of voters categorised as Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate (ASDD) during the enumeration phase, along with the probable reasons for their non-inclusion in the electoral roll. The lists were displayed at the offices of local authorities, shared with Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and political parties, and uploaded on the websites of the respective Chief Electoral Officers. Following the publication of the draft electoral roll, claims and objections were considered by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), after which the final electoral roll was published.

What are the directions to BLOs?

For BLOs

i. BLOs shall compare the current electoral roll with the pre-SIR electoral roll and identify such electors whose names were there in the pre-SIR roll but who are not included in the current electoral roll and prepare a list of such electors.



​ii. BLOs shall undertake House-to-House (H2H) visits in respect of such identified electors to ascertain their present status and facilitate enrolment through Form 6, wherever the person is found to be eligible. The BLOs may cover at least 20-25 electors in a week so as to complete this exercise within a period of about one month. They shall also indicate the present status of each such elector in the list prepared by them. The electors for whom Form 6 has been filled up will also be indicated.



​iii. BLOs will also ensure filling up of Form 6 for enrolment of any left out/first time/young electors during their house-to-house visits.

​iv. BLOs will share this list with the BLAs of the recognised political parties.



​v. BLOs shall share the list with the ERO along with the filled-in application forms in Form 6 and their field verification report. ERO is the competent authority to act as deemed fit in these cases as per the provisions under The Representation of the People Act, 1950 and Registration of Elector Rules, 1960.



​vi. At the end of this exercise, the booth-wise lists prepared as above will also be shared by the EROs with the representatives of the political parties, giving them a further opportunity to enable enrolment of any left-out electors.



​vii. Besides the above, Booth Level Camps shall be organised to facilitate submission of applications for enrolment. Special camps may also be organised for enrolment of people living in night shelters, labour colonies as well as for homeless and marginalised persons.

For ​CEOs, DEOs and ERO

​The ECI directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to undertake appropriate awareness and mobilisation activities through educational institutions, local-level outreach, SVEEP activities, regular press briefings and other suitable platforms to ensure that every eligible citizen is made aware of the opportunity to get enrolled.

​The progress and regular review of the drive may be closely monitored at the level of CEO, DEO and ERO.

​The CEOs are directed to issue necessary instructions to all concerned DEOs, EROs and BLOs for effective implementation of the above directions and to ensure that the special drive reaches all eligible citizens.