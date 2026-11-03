SIR Row: Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi to debate in Parliament as BJP, Congress trade charges

The SIR row intensified as Amit Shah challenged Rahul Gandhi to a Parliament debate, while Congress and BJP traded allegations over voter deletions and electoral roll revision.

The political confrontation between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls intensified on Tuesday, with both sides trading accusations over alleged voter deletions and the Election Commission's role.

While the Opposition accused the poll body of removing genuine voters' names on a large scale, the BJP alleged that Congress was spreading misinformation to create distrust in democratic institutions. The political face-off comes ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with both camps stepping up protests and counter-campaigns.

The latest exchange followed the INDIA bloc's rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 1, where Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of facilitating alleged vote theft and said he would be removed from office and jailed.

Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah challenged Gandhi to discuss the SIR issue in Parliament, saying the Narendra Modi government was ready to convene a special session. Addressing an event in Raipur, Shah accused Congress of disrupting parliamentary proceedings and said a debate would allow people to judge both sides.

Responding to Shah, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the Opposition's demand was to impeach Gyanesh Kumar, adding that such initiatives were part of democratic functioning.

BJP accuses Congress of spreading misinformation

BJP Vice President Ram Madhav accused Congress of spreading false propaganda around SIR and attempting to trigger unrest similar to developments in Bangladesh and Nepal.

Defending the exercise, he said SIR was a constitutional process aimed at cleaning electoral rolls. Rejecting Congress's claim that 13 crore names had been deleted, Madhav argued that names were removed because of deaths, migration and the identification of illegal migrants.

He also accused Congress of blaming the Election Commission to cover up its electoral defeats.

The BJP subsequently launched its 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign across states. Leaders, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao and Kerala BJP chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, criticised Congress over its protests.

Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Shobha Karandlaje also accused the Opposition of politicising the issue.

Congress questions voter deletions

Congress leaders, meanwhile, questioned the BJP's claims and alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Aradhana Mishra 'Mona' questioned the differing figures cited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding voter deletions.

Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi also alleged that the BJP had prevented parliamentary discussions on SIR. The INDIA bloc has announced further demonstrations, including a protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park, with several Opposition parties expected to participate.

Election Commission issues clarification

Amid the controversy, the Election Commission issued a clarification on Form 6, stating that voters whose names were missing from draft electoral rolls could submit the form without facing action merely because they had appeared on an earlier electoral roll.

The Commission asked state election officials to publicise the clarification, addressing concerns that voters could face penalties for making a declaration about first-time inclusion.

The SIR controversy has emerged as a major political flashpoint, with Congress demanding accountability over alleged wrongful deletions and the BJP maintaining that the exercise is necessary to ensure accurate electoral rolls.

(With inputs from ANI)SIR, Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah, BJP, Congress, Election Commission, Gyanesh Kumar, INDIA bloc