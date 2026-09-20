SIR notice row: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, family get notices, AAP attacks BJP

The Kejriwal family is among 110 people served SIR notices in a particular part segment of New Delhi Assembly Constituency (AC-40).

The Election Commission has issued notices to former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, his wife, son and parents under the "Unmapped with Last SIR" category. Those served notices include Kejriwal himself, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, his 25-year-old son Pulkit Kejriwal, his father Gobind Ram Kejriwal and his mother Gita Devi.

The Kejriwal family is among 110 people served SIR notices in a particular part segment of New Delhi Assembly Constituency (AC-40).

Responding to the notices, AAP posted on X, "Is everything happening in this country just to keep the Supreme Lord happy? ECI, how is it possible that the names of three-time Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his family members are missing from the Delhi voter list?"

A total of 91,826 applications were received during the claims and objections phase between August 31 and September 16. This includes 22,715 applications for correction or modification, 922 Form 7 applications for deletion of names and 146 Form 6A applications from overseas electors.

The applications will be examined by Election Commission officials, with disposal to be completed by October 29.

In the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, 47.7 lakh names out of 1.45 crore total voters in the national capital were excluded. While preparing the draft electoral roll, officials digitised forms of about 67.18 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,299 electors. The remaining 47.7 lakh were classified as "uncollectable" under the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category and left out of the draft list.

According to Delhi CEO data, digitisation was highest in Rohini at 83.43 per cent and lowest in Tughlakabad at 52.15 per cent. The data further said that in Okhla, 1,64,435 out of 3,62,813 forms — 45.32 per cent — were marked uncollectable.

The proportion was 38.98 per cent in Chandni Chowk, 32.65 per cent in Ballimaran, 28.09 per cent in Mustafabad, 27 per cent in Babarpur, 24.50 per cent in Matia Mahal and 23.37 per cent in Seelampur. The final voter list will be released on November 4.