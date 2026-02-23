FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
SIR in Tamil Nadu: EC publishes final electoral rolls; 4.2 lakh names dropped; here's how to check your name

As per the final Tamil Nadu electoral roll published after the SIR exercise, a total of 74,07,207 electors’ names have been deleted from the state voter list as it existed on October 27, 2025.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 05:00 PM IST

SIR in Tamil Nadu: EC publishes final electoral rolls; 4.2 lakh names dropped; here's how to check your name
Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election, the District Election Officers on Monday (February 23, 2026) released the final electoral roll, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) undertaken in compliance with directions from the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court. The state's voter database, including large-scale deletions and corrections, has been officially published.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, in a brief press conference, revealed that there are over 5.67 crore voters in the southern state. Of these, 2.77 crore are males, while 2.89 crore are females. There are about 7,600 third gender people in Tamil Nadu. As per the final Tamil Nadu electoral roll published after the SIR exercise, a total of 74,07,207 electors’ names have been deleted from the state voter list as it existed on October 27, 2025.

Tamil Nadu SIR 2026: How to check your name

Eligible voters can easily access the final electoral roll online through the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Tamil Nadu, elections.tn.gov.in. 

Here's a step-by-step guide

  • Visit the Tamil Nadu elections website and go to the section labelled ‘Final publication of Electoral Roll- SIR 2026’ 
  • Select the state, which in this case is Tamil Nadu. - Specify ‘2026’ as the year of revision 
  • Choose ‘Final Roll- 2026’ as the roll type 
  • Enter the details of the district, Assembly constituency, and select a language preference
  • Select the appropriate part name or polling booth. 
  • Voters can download the final roll in PDF format


For those who do not have easy access to the internet, the final electoral roll can also be checked through the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). These officials are responsible for maintaining the voter list at the ground level and can provide assistance in verifying voter enrollment status.  The ECINET mobile application can also be used to find the new part number in case of a change. In addition, voters can access the final electoral rolls at the Election Commission of India website at voters.eci.gov.in.

