SIR In Karnataka: Bharat Ratna scientist CNR Rao, Padma Shri awardee activist get Election Commission notice

Bharat Ratna scientist CNR Rao has reportedly received an SIR notice over an extra ‘f’ in his name, although his office says it has not received any physical notice.

Bharat Ratna awardee and renowned scientist CNR Rao has reportedly been issued a notice as part of Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with a mismatch in the spelling of his name flagged by election officials.

Rao’s name was recorded as Prof CNR Rao in older electoral rolls. However, in the latest records, it reportedly appears as Proff CNR Rao, with an additional ‘f’.

A representative from Rao’s office said they were not aware of receiving any notice so far. "It appears to have been put online on the ECI website. I am not clear about that one; I have not seen it," the representative said.

The representative added that there was no other discrepancy apart from the extra letter. "According to the office records and email, there is no notice as of now. A physical letter also has not reached us."

Notice asks scientist to appear for hearing

According to a report by news agency IANS, the notice asks Rao to appear for a hearing in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram area, close to the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), to address the discrepancy.

Rao is one of India’s most celebrated scientists and was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country’s highest civilian honour.

Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba also faced similar issue

Rao is not the only prominent personality to have faced such a notice during the voter roll revision exercise. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer had earlier clarified that activist and Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba received a notice because of a mismatch in his name in electoral records. The issue was later resolved.

The notice had raised eyebrows in Mangaluru, where Hajabba is widely recognised for his social work. He famously used money earned from selling oranges to build a school in his village, an effort that eventually earned him the Padma Shri.

CNR Rao’s contribution to science

Born in Bengaluru in 1934, CNR Rao has made major contributions to chemistry, particularly in solid-state materials, nanomaterials and structural chemistry.

He founded the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit at IISc in 1976 and served as the institute’s director between 1984 and 1994. Rao has authored more than 1,600 research papers and has received several international honours during his career.

Over 43 lakh SIR notices generated in Karnataka

The Karnataka electoral roll revision exercise has generated more than 43.81 lakh notices, according to the Chief Electoral Officer’s office. Of these, around 7.31 lakh notices had been delivered to voters as of last week.

As of September 4, Karnataka had 4,46,38,124 registered electors, including around 2.21 crore men, 2.24 crore women and 2,871 transgender voters.

Officials said notices are being issued to voters whose names fall under the no mapping and anomalies categories during the electoral roll revision process.