SIR & Emergency in, secularism out: What is the row over NCERT Class 9 Social Science textbook?

The book now carries portions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Emergency period of 1975-77. But the definition of the word Preamble and the words 'secular' and 'secularism' are no longer part of the book.

A political storm has erupted over a number of changes to the new Class 9 Social Science textbook released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The book now carries portions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Emergency period of 1975-77. But the definition of the word Preamble and the words 'secular' and 'secularism' are no longer part of the book, leading to a controversy.

Reportedly, the SIR has been defined in the book as an exercise to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out of the voter list and no ineligible person is included. The book also showers praise on the Election Commission of India (ECI), saying it conducts impartial polls despite challenges such as fake news, misinformation, and intimidation, news agency PTI reported. "Despite numerous challenges to conducting free and fair elections, the ECI tries to ensure that elections are carried out impartially at multiple levels," the book says.

The SIR has been a highly controversial exercise, with leaders of opposition parties criticising it over mass voter deletions. Six crore names have reportedly been deleted as part of the exercise so far. It was first carried out in Bihar last year and continues in 19 states and union territories.

As for the Emergency, the textbook defines it as a period when India's democratic institutions came under severe strain and citizens' freedoms were curtailed. The Emergency was earlier only introduced in the Class 12 NCERT textbook. It was introduced in 2007 and continues to be in use. The new Social Science book has been released under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

The book, however, does not reproduce the Preamble or explain its terminology, while the words 'secular' and 'secularism' do not appear at all. The abovementioned changes in the book have led to political uproar. Congress leader KC Venugopal said the NCERT has become a tool for "distorting the history." Speaking to news agency ANI, Venugopal said: "NCERT used to be the most academic body for deciding what to study. Now, this NCERT has become a BJP department for distorting the history and putting venomous items in students' minds...How can you make innocent students fools?" Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy said: "The way Special Intensive Revision (SIR) happened this time in West Bengal, 27 lakh voters were denied the right to vote. This was wrong...Including this in the NCERT book is absolutely wrong. We condemn this."