SIR claims a life in Kerala? 44-year-old BLO dies by suicide, family alleges...

A 44-year-old Booth Level Officer (BLO) in Kerala's Kannur district was found dead at his home, allegedly due to mental pressure from Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties.

Kerala BLO dies by suicide: Is SIR's work pressure the reason?

Aneesh George, a school employee, was handling SIR tasks and preparing for local body polls. His family and colleagues claim he faced stress, working late hours, and pressure to complete tasks. The Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from the district collector, and an investigation is underway. He maintained that BLOs are working collectively and that no formal complaints of work pressure had been received. Kelkar added that BLOs are required to focus solely on SIR duties for 31 days, and “normally there is no chance of added workload," according to PTI.

Government employees' organisations claimed BLOs in Kerala are under severe stress due to Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties and upcoming local body elections. Despite opposition from political parties and service organisations, the Election Commission has refused to postpone the SIR exercise, citing its importance in updating electoral rolls. "Instead, it imposed an unrealistic workload with high targets in a very short period. This pressure is pushing BLOs toward suicide," a statement from the organisations said. The association leaders said the SIR process should be stopped immediately to prevent further suicides.



Statewide protests on Nov 17

Following George's suicide, the BLOs engaged in special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala have decided to boycott work related to the exercise on Monday. The Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers, the Joint Committee of Teacher Service Organisations, and the Kerala NGO Association announced the boycott that the trade unions will not work on November 17. The government employees have reportedly also planned to stage protest marches to district collectorates and the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kerala Opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan demanded a thorough probe into the incident. "SIR was initiated by the central government. The ongoing process is more intensive than even the preparations for the Assembly elections," he told PTI.