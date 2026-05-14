SIR aftermath: West Bengal, Bihar likely to deny social benefits to those deleted from voters' list | Explained

The ECI announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner. The SIR has now been linked with welfare schemes in West Bengal and Bihar.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Phase-III of electoral rolls across 16 States and three Union Territories, covering over 36 crore electors in a phased manner. The SIR has now been linked with welfare schemes in West Bengal and Bihar.

Days after the BJP formed its first government in West Bengal under CM Suvendu Adhikari, the state government said that those whose names were deleted during the SIR process would not be eligible for several government welfare schemes. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, leading the BJP government, also echoed the same.

The Bengal government has also said that those whose appeals are pending before the tribunals will also be excluded from the bebeficiary list.

In Bihar, the NDA government has started deleting names of those beneficiaries from ration lists who don't appear in SIR list. Choudhary told the Indian Express that the persons “will not be entitled to any government benefits, including ration and other welfare schemes”.

After forming the government on May 10, the Bengal government clarified that people deleted from the voter list during the SIR will not get benefits of welfare schemes. "We will introduce the Annapurna Bhandar for women from June 1. Women will receive Rs 3,000 a month. But those still being verified by the tribunals will not be included in the list of beneficiaries for the time being," West Bengal's Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Social Welfare, Agnimitra Paul, was quoted as saying by the Kolkata-based newspaper.

"All social programmes of the government, which may have been started 30 years or 10 years back, will continue. However, all such schemes will now function through a transparent process. No deceased person, illegal infiltrator, or non-Indian individual will be allowed to avail benefits meant for citizens of the state," CM Suvendu Adhikari was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Bihar government has also taken a similar move and stated that persons whose names have been deleted during SIR will not be eligible for welfare benefits and ration schemes. "People whose names have been deleted from the Bihar electoral roll will not be entitled to any government benefits, including ration and other welfare schemes," Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary told the newspaper. "Bank passbooks of those deleted would also be cancelled in due course of time," he added.

Criticism to BJP’s move

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram called the initiative by Bengal and Bihar “outrageous”. Further saying that the moves raised serious questions, Chidambaram said, “Is citizenship the basis for inclusion in the electoral roll, or, is inclusion in the electoral roll the basis of citizenship? The Supreme Court should ponder the question.”

Critics argue that deletion of names at such a scale during the SIR exercise risks turning an electoral verification exercise into a de facto citizenship screening process, similar to the NRC, at a time when right to welfare benefits becomes linked to voter status. Opposition parties have alleged that this could leave lakhs of vulnerable people ineligible not only for voting, but also for welfare schemes.

Rights groups back critics’ argument that linking welfare access to SIR status risks turning an electoral verification exercise into a test of legitimacy for citizens, despite the Election Commission stating that exclusion from voter rolls does not amount to loss of citizenship.

Researchers and activists have provided examples in which Aadhaar-linked welfare systems excluded actual beneficiaries due to biometric failures, spelling mismatches, data-entry errors, or incomplete documentation, raising concerns that similar errors in SIR-linked verification could take away the right of legitimate citizens to welfare access.

Critics argue that denying welfare benefits based on SIR deletions risks treating voter-list exclusion as a proxy for citizenship verification.