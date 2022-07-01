Single use plastic ban from July 1: Here are some alternatives to use

The government of India is set to ban the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastic items from July 1. The move has been taken to control the spread of pollution caused by littered and unmanaged plastic waste.
As a part of the single-use plastic ban, items like shampoo bottles, ploythene plastic bags and disposable coffee-tea glasses.
Here’s what you can use instead of the banned single-use plastic items
Starting July 1, you won’t be able to get plastic bags to carry your vegetables, milk and other items. In order to help the government in reducing plastic pollution, you should carry cloth bags from your home.
Grocery stores and local sellers can also keep cloth bags, paper bags or jute bags as alternatives.
Notably, most items that will be banned can be replaced with similar items made out of paper. For instance, you can replace the plastic straws with paper-made straws. As the internet is easily accessible to most of us, you can watch DIY videos on YouTube to learn how to make non-plastic decorative items.
The plastic cutlery which is commonly used in Indian weddings and other celebrations will also be banned from July 1. Instead, you can enjoy food in cutlery made out of leaves. These are cheap and eco-friendly alternatives to the single-use plastic cutlery.
You can also spot cutlery items made with thin wooden sheets, which can be used to consume beverages like tea and coffee.
What is the punishment for failing to adhere to single-use plastic ban? The single-use plastic ban will be strictly enforced by state and central boards tomorrow. Those who don’t follow the rules will be punished as per the Environment Protection Act of 1986, which implies that violators may face a jail term of up to five years or Rs 1 lakh penalty or both.
