Single-use plastic ban from Friday: What is it, which items will no longer be allowed?

Photos: Pixabay

In a bid to tackle the growing menace of plastic pollution, the Indian Government has placed a ban on single-use plastic products, which will come into effect from Friday (July 1). The ban includes prohibition on manufacturing, stocking, import, sale and distribution of single-use plastic items.

What are single-use plastics?

Plastic products that are discarded after one-time usage and cannot be recycled are termed as single-use plastics. The government says the move is a “defining step to curb pollution caused by littered and unmanaged plastic waste”.

Single-use plastic items have been identified for the ban. These are those that have low utility and high littering potential.

List of banned items

As per a latest release from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the list of items banned includes:

Earbuds with plastic sticks

Plastic sticks for balloons

Plastic flags

Candy sticks

Ice- cream sticks

Polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration

Plastic plates, cups, glasses

Plastic cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays,

Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes

Invitation cards

Cigarette packets

Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron

Stirrers

How will the ban be implemented?

In order to implement the ban on the identified items, national and state level control rooms will be set up. Special enforcement teams will be formed which will keep a check on illegal manufacturing, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of banned single use plastic items.

States and UTs have also been asked to set up border check-points to stop inter-state movement of any of the banned items.

READ | Maintenance to wife not blanket liability, can be altered if change in circumstances: Delhi HC