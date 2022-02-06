Search icon
Single-dose Sputnik Light Covid Vaccine receives emergency use permission from DCGI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) grants emergency use approval to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 06, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

“This is the 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country,” he tweeted. This will further strengthen the nation’s collective fight against the pandemic, he wrote.

India’s central drug authority expert panel had recommended on Friday that granting restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light subject to various regulatory provisions. Sputnik Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V. 

