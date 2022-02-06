Single-dose Sputnik Light Covid Vaccine receives emergency use permission from DCGI

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday said that the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) grants emergency use approval to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is the 9th COVID-19 vaccine in the country,” he tweeted. This will further strengthen the nation’s collective fight against the pandemic, he wrote.

India’s central drug authority expert panel had recommended on Friday that granting restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to single-dose COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light subject to various regulatory provisions. Sputnik Light is the same as component-1 of Sputnik V.