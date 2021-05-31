Single dose of vaccine enough for COVID recovered patients, BHU study claims

Five scientists of Banaras Hindu University have found in their study that those people who have recovered from COVID-19 may only require a single dose of the vaccine. It is to be noted that, at present, people are being given two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

What is the study about?

The BHU researchers conducted a pilot study on 20 people, those who have recovered from the infection and those who had not contracted the disease.

Research was done on the role of natural antibodies and its benefits. The study showed that COVID-recovered patients developed antibodies faster.

"We studied the effect of vaccines on COVID recovered and non-infected people. Antibodies in recovered people developed in the first week," Prof. Gyaneshwer Chaubey, Zoology Department, BHU, was quoted as saying by ANI.

"While only 90% of non-infected people developed antibodies after 3-4 weeks, recovered people developed antibodies after the first dose," Chaubey added.

Adequate antibodies in 10 days

The study showed that the first dose of COVID vaccine produces enough antibodies within 10 days for people who have recovered from coronavirus. These antibodies are effective in fighting against the virus. Whereas, for those who have not been infected with COVID-19, it takes 3 to 4 weeks to produce antibodies after vaccination.

Scientists write letter to PM Modi

Scientists have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting that only one dose of COVID vaccine should be mandatory for those who have recovered from the virus. "By giving single-dose to recovered people we can overcome vaccine shortage. We've also written a letter to PM in this regard," Chaubey said.

India is trying to vaccinate its 70-80 crore population. On the other hand, the production capacity of the vaccine manufacturers Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech is limited. Therefore, we have written a letter to the Prime Minister about the results revealed in the study, he said.

Professor Choubey said that the study has also been sent for publication in the American journal Science Immunology.

Who was involved in BHU study?