Singhbhum Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Jharkhand: Gita Koda wins lone seat for Congress

Singhbhum Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

Gita Koda, Congress nominee and wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, defeated sitting BJP candidate Laxman Gilua by 72,155 votes from Singhbhum (ST) seat.

INC Geeta Koda 431,815 Votes 49% Votes

BJP Laxman Giluwa 359,660 Votes 41% Votes

Nota Nota 24,270 Votes 3% Votes

IND Pushpa Sinku 15,224 Votes 2% Votes

APOI Pratap Singh Banara 11,298 Votes 1% Votes

BSP Pardeshi Lal Munda 9,491 Votes 1% Votes

IND Anil Soren 9,154 Votes 1% Votes

JMM (U) Krishna Mardi 8,672 Votes 1% Votes

Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency profile

Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency comprises of six assembly segments which include Seraikella (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Manoharpur, (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Jaganathpur (ST) and Chakradharpur (ST).



The 2016 move by the state government to empower itself for using the agricultural land for non-agricultural land for purposes, such as industry, might hurt BJP in votes tally as people in the tribal region may not be happy with it. In 2016, the Jharkhand government brought an important change in the CNT and the Land Acquisition Act, enabling itself to use the land for agriculture purposes has become a major poll issue in this constituency.



However, BJP is once again banking upon its sitting candidate Laxman Giluva in the forthcoming election and will face Geeta Kora whom he defeated in 2014 election by a margin of close to a lakh votes.



Singhbhum Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates



BJP: Laxman Giluva

Congress: Geeta Kora



Singhbhum Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004



2014



Winning candidate: Laxman Giluwa (BJP)

Losing candidate: Geeta Kora (JBSP)



2009



Winning candidate: Kora Madhu(IND)

Losing candidate: Barkuwar Gargai (BJP)



2004



Winning candidate: Bagun Sumbrai (INC)

Losing candidate: Laxman Gilua (BJP)

Polling in 14 Jharkhand Parliamentary constituencies will be held in four phases starting from the 4th phase (April 29) of Lok Sabha election 2019.

Lok Sabha polls 4th phase, April 29: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu

Lok Sabha polls 5th phase, May 06: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh

Lok Sabha polls 6th phase, May 12: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum

Lok Sabha polls 7th phase, May 19: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

BJP and Congress are the two major parties who will be up in key contest in most of the seats in the state. Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases.