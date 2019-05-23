Headlines

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

Singhbhum Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Jharkhand: Gita Koda wins lone seat for Congress

Gita Koda defeated sitting BJP candidate Laxman Gilua by 72,155 votes from Singhbhum (ST) seat.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 24, 2019, 02:29 PM IST

Singhbhum Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 

Gita Koda, Congress nominee and wife of former chief minister Madhu Koda, defeated sitting BJP candidate Laxman Gilua by 72,155 votes from Singhbhum (ST) seat.

INC Geeta Koda 431,815 Votes 49% Votes

BJP Laxman Giluwa 359,660 Votes 41% Votes

Nota Nota 24,270 Votes 3% Votes

IND Pushpa Sinku 15,224 Votes 2% Votes

APOI Pratap Singh Banara 11,298 Votes 1% Votes

BSP Pardeshi Lal Munda 9,491 Votes 1% Votes

IND Anil Soren 9,154 Votes 1% Votes

JMM (U) Krishna Mardi 8,672 Votes 1% Votes

Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency profile

 Singhbhum Lok Sabha Constituency comprises of six assembly segments which include Seraikella (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Manoharpur, (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Jaganathpur (ST) and Chakradharpur (ST).
 
The 2016 move by the state government to empower itself for using the agricultural land for non-agricultural land for purposes, such as industry, might hurt BJP in votes tally as people in the tribal region may not be happy with it. In 2016, the Jharkhand government brought an important change in the CNT and the Land Acquisition Act, enabling itself to use the land for agriculture purposes has become a major poll issue in this constituency.  
 
However, BJP is once again banking upon its sitting candidate Laxman Giluva in the forthcoming election and will face Geeta Kora whom he defeated in 2014 election by a margin of close to a lakh votes. 
 
Singhbhum Lok Sabha election 2019 candidates
 
BJP: Laxman Giluva
Congress: Geeta Kora
 
Singhbhum Lok Sabha results in 2014, 2009 and 2004
 
2014 
 
Winning candidate: Laxman Giluwa (BJP)
Losing candidate: Geeta Kora (JBSP)
 
2009
 
Winning candidate: Kora Madhu(IND)
Losing candidate: Barkuwar Gargai (BJP)
 
2004
 
Winning candidate: Bagun Sumbrai (INC)
Losing candidate: Laxman Gilua (BJP)

Polling in 14 Jharkhand Parliamentary constituencies will be held in four phases starting from the 4th phase (April 29) of Lok Sabha election 2019. 

Lok Sabha polls 4th phase, April 29: Chatra, Lohardaga, Palamu

Lok Sabha polls 5th phase, May 06: Kodarma, Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribagh

Lok Sabha polls 6th phase, May 12: Giridih, Dhanbad, Jamshedpur, Singhbhum

Lok Sabha polls 7th phase, May 19: Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda

BJP and Congress are the two major parties who will be up in key contest in most of the seats in the state. Lok Sabha election 2019 were held in 7 phases. 

