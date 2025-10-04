Zubeen Garg's wife issues BIG statement on conspiracy charges: 'If someone has done wrong...'

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, has expressed faith in the legal system over the probe into the death of her husband in Singapore and said that everything needful should be done to get justice. She also responded to a question about the remand note in which the singer's bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, has alleged that he was "poisoned" in Singapore and his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta had deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy.

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of Zubeen Garg, has expressed faith in the legal system over the probe into the death of her husband in Singapore and said that everything needful should be done to get justice. She also responded to a question about the remand note in which the singer's bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, has alleged that he was "poisoned" in Singapore and his manager Siddharth Sharma and festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta had deliberately chosen a foreign venue to conceal their conspiracy.

What did Zubeen Garg's wife say?

Garima said: "If someone has done something that wrong and is proven guilty, the ultimate punishment should be given to that person...Zubeen Garg has to get justice." Asked about the statements made in the case, she said a probe is being carried out. "Whatever the government has decided, the legal system has decided is in the right direction. Because it's a case of Zubeen, it's not just another person. I have faith in the legal system. They will not neglect anything...they will do the right thing. They must be going in the right direction. I have to cooperate and keep faith in them. They should do everything needful for Zubeen Garg's justice," she said.

How is the police investigation going?

Both Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta have been arrested by the police as part of their probe into the death of the iconic singer. Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta have also been arrested in the case. According to 'Detailed Grounds of Arrest' (remand note), Goswami alleged that a "conspiracy" was hatched "to portray his death as accidental." Zubeen Garg passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an apparent drowning incident. The singer was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival. Goswami alleged that Siddharth Sharma, who stayed with him in a Singapore hotel, had displayed suspicious conduct.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).