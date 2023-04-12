Singer Lucky Ali sparks Facebook backlash: Why Hindus are upset over ‘Brahma-Abram’ post?

Bollywood singer Lucky Ali (File photo)

Popular singer Lucky Ali recently sparked a controversy when he shared a Facebook post that attracted a lot of backlash from the Hindu community. The Facebook post was subsequently deleted and the Bollywood singer ended up issuing an apology.

The controversy began when Lucky Ali posted on Facebook, claiming that the word ‘Brahman’ has been derived from the word ‘Brahma’ which has originated from the word ‘Abram’, which has its roots in the Urdu language.

The post immediately sparked a major backlash on Facebook, when the Hindu community slammed the singer for his claims on the origins of the word ‘Brahman’. The Facebook post was later deleted by Lucky Ali, and he issued a quick apology on social media.

The controversial post shared by Lucky Ali reads, “The name ‘Brahman' comes from ‘Brahma' which comes from ‘Abram' .. which comes from Abraham or Ibrahim.. The Brahmans are a lineage of Ibrahim. Alaihisalam... The Father of all Nations ... so whys everyone just arguing and fighting without reasoning amongst themselves?”

After major backlash received on his post, Lucky Ali issued an apology, where he said that his intentions were not to cause any distress to any community, and was instead meant to “bring us all closer together.”

He wrote in his apology post, “Dear Everyone, I realise the controversy of my last post. My intentions were not to cause distress or anger amongst anyone and I deeply regret that. My intentions, instead, were to bring us all closer together… but I realise how it didn't come out in the way that I meant it. I will be more aware of what I am posting and of my phrasing as I see now that it has upset many of my Hindu brothers and sisters. For that I am deeply sorry. I Love you all.”