Singer Hans Raj Hans's wife, Resham Kaur, died on Wednesday after suffering from an illness for a long time. She was hospitalised in Jalandhar and took her last breath there at around 1 pm.

Resham Kaur had been suffering from heart-related issues for a long time. After her condition got worse, she was immediately hospitalized at Jalandhar’s Tagore Hospital, where doctors operated a stent procedure on her. However, even after doctors doing their best, by giving appropriate medical treatment, her condition worsened after which all hopes for her life died along with her.

Resham Kaur’s brother Paramjit Singhs said that she had been hospitalized for five days before she died. She will have her cremation in Shafipur, which is Hans Raj Hans’s ancestral village, on Thursday at 11 am.

In 2024, their son, Yuvraj Hans, shared an emotional message on Instagram, where he thanked his mother for supporting the family constantly. To express his feelings more visibly, he even shared a fun video of her to express a mother's invaluable love for her children.

Who is Hans Raj Hans

62-year-old Hans Raj Hans is an 80s singer who is famous for his Punjabi folk and Sufi music. A Padma Shri awardee, Hans has sung for numerous Bollywood films including, Patiala House, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and others. He had even collaborated with legendry artist Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He has passed on his singing legacy to his sons Yuvraj and Navraj Hans, the latter being an actor as well. Navraj’s wife is famous Punjabi folk singer Daler Mehndi’s daughter Ajit Kaur Mehndi.