'Sindh may return to...': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's BIG remark on Pakistan province

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Sindh region in Pakistan may some day return to India. "Borders can change," Singh, 74, said at an event in national capital Delhi. The defence minister further said Hindus of Sindh, especially those from the generation of veteran BJP leader LK Advani, have never accepted the region's separation from India. Sindh, situated near the Indus River, went to Pakistan after the Partition of India in 1947.

What did Rajnath Singh say about Sindh?

At Sunday's event, Singh said: "I'd like to mention that Lal Krishna Advani wrote in one of his books that Sindhi Hindus, especially those of his generation, still haven't accepted the separation of Sindh from India." The union minister added: "Not just in Sindh, but throughout India, Hindus consider the Indus River sacred...Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again. Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours."

Rajnath Singh's similar comment

Earlier, in September, while interacting with the Indian community in Morocco, Singh had said he was confident that India will take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) without taking any aggressive steps. "PoK will be ours on its own. Demands have started being raised in PoK, you must have heard sloganeering," the defence minister had said at the time.