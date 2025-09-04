Sin Goods Under GST: What falls in 40% tax slab? Check rates for tobacco, pan masala, cigarettes

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Modi's Master Gambit: How India's PM is playing Trump, Xi, Putin, and Kim Jong Un against each other

Weather Update: Parts of Delhi-NCR receive fresh rainfall, Yamuna water enters nearby areas, airlines issue travel advisory, check details here

Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know

SC expresses concern about floods in Himalayan states; observes there's illegal felling of trees

Kapil Sharma SUFFERS another major shock, Kiku Sharda quits The Great Indian Kapil Show after his fight with Krushna Abhishek? He will now go to..

Inside Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar's 15 crore Mumbai home with modern aesthetics, magnificent chandelier and...

GST 2.0: Popular cars Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio to get cheaper? Know here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like...

Trump likely to sign EU-like trade deal with India if he gets concessions like..

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu Kapoor, from co-stars to soulmates

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Reliving actor's eternal love story with Neetu

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pour their hearts out: 'We celebrate you everyday'

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: Neetu, Riddhima Kapoor pour their hearts out

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeIndia

INDIA

Sin Goods Under GST: What falls in 40% tax slab? Check rates for tobacco, pan masala, cigarettes

Goods that used to attract 28 per cent if they applied to harmful or luxury items such as tobacco, sugary drinks, and high-end vehicles were moved up to a 40 per cent rate slab.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Sin Goods Under GST: What falls in 40% tax slab? Check rates for tobacco, pan masala, cigarettes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 'next-gen' reforms to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on Wednesday, which is a huge relief for the average citizen. Among these are the first-ever rate reductions and the switch to two rates of 5% and 18% on September 22. GST Council has approved a 40 per cent tax rate for sin and luxury goods, increasing it from the current 28 per cent. The GST 2.0 reform reduced taxes primarily to two rates: 5 per cent and 18 per cent.

Goods that used to attract 28 per cent if they applied to harmful or luxury items such as tobacco, sugary drinks, and high-end vehicles were moved up to a 40 per cent rate slab.

GST rate for pan masala, cigarettes, beedi, tobacco

Tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, cheroots, cigarillos, gutkha, chewing tobacco (like zarda), unmanufactured tobacco, beedi, scented tobacco and pan masala will attract 40 per cent taxes. Luxury cars with engines over 1200 cc for petrol and 1500 cc for diesel, along with sugary, flavoured and carbonated beverages, will be subject to a new 40 per cent tax slab.

Sin taxes are excise duties on harmful or socially costly goods, levied to discourage usage while generating additional revenue for public welfare.

Tobacco products will, however, stay at 28 per cent plus the cess taxation norm until Compensation Cess loans are paid off, after which they will migrate to 40 per cent slabs, the government announced.

Alcohol remains outside GST’s ambit and continues to be taxed separately by states through excise duties.

ITC Ltd, which earns 80 per cent of its profits from cigarettes, faces risks from the tax hike but may benefit from reduced uncertainty regarding regulatory changes, according to analysts. Further, while the slab is being raised, the overall tax burden on tobacco will reportedly stay unchanged at 88 per cent, combining GST and cess.

The prices of consumer goods are expected to come down due to the lower taxes, leading to an increase in demand and spurring growth in the economy.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ: GST 2.0: Booking hotel or flight? Here’s how GST reforms could affect your bill

ALSO READ: GST Council Meeting Highlights: Only 5%, 18% GST slabs to remain, new rates from Sept 22

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore display of PLA's military might
China's Victory Day Parade: Why can India not ignore PLA's military might?
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'
Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with...
Amid Donald Trump's 50% tariff on India, Putin issues BIG statement: 'Now that colonial era is over...'
Amid Trump 50% tariff on India, Russia's Putin issues BIG statement
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status, details here
Will Manoj Jarange end his fast now? Maharashtra govt assures Kunbi status
Chaos erupts on Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight after passenger chants 'Har Har Mahadev', gets handed over to security; here's what happened
Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight chaos over 'Har Har Mahadev' chant: Passenger handed
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE