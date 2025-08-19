Simone Tata, Ratan Tata's stepmother and former Tata Group director, hospitalised

Tata Group chairman Noel Tata's mother, Simone Tata, has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. She is reportedly in a critical condition.

Simone Tata, the mother of Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital in a critical condition. She was airlifted from Dubai to Mumbai on Monday. She has been battling several symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, the same illness which Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman, passed away from last year.

According to sources, Simone, along with his son Noel, arrived in Mumbai from Dubai on a medical plane at Terminal 8.

Who is Simone Tata?

Simone is a renowned Indian businesswoman and a member of the Tata family, who became popular for turning the Lakmé cosmetic brand into a well-known household name in India. Born in 1930 in Geneva, Switzerland, she pursued her education at Geneva University.

In 1955, Simone married Naval H. Tata, the father of Ratan Tata, and became a permanent resident of Mumbai. She started her career with the Tata Group in 1962 at Lakmé, playing a significant role in developing the cosmetic subsidiary into a successful brand. She became managing director in 1964 and chairperson in 1982. It was in 1989 that she was onboarded by Tata Industries, an investment company within the Tata Group.



She managed Tata Group’s consumer-facing businesses, including Lakm,e for over four decades until her retirement in 2006. She also served on the board of Tata Industries, an important investment company within the Tata Group. She was also part of philanthropic activities, as she served as chairperson of the Sir Ratan Tata Institute and as a trustee for organisations such as Children of the World (India) Trust and India Foundation for the Arts.

Simone Tata’s retirement

Simone retired from her role as Non-Executive Chairperson of Trent Limited in 2006. Post which she made rare public appearances. She was seen in a wheelchair at the opening of the renovated flagship Westside store in South Mumbai in 2019. She attended the funeral of former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry in 2022, and in October 2024, she was present at Ratan’s funeral. ​