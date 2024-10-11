INDIA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his two-day visit to Vientiane Laos, attended the 21st ASEAN-India summit and the 18th East Asia summit and held meetings with several global leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Laos, gifted the global leaders with Indian artefacts ranging from a brass statue of Lord Buddha from Tamil Nadu, a Patan Patola scarf from Gujarat, colourful table with a hand-painted pot from Ladakh to a Silver Nakkashi-work peacock figurine from West Bengal.
These gifts not only showcase vibrant Indian culture on the global stage but also underscore the significance of culture in diplomacy and global partnership. The Prime Minister, during his two-day visit to Vientiane Laos, attended the 21st ASEAN-India summit and the 18th East Asia summit and held meetings with several global leaders.
PM Modi gifted a pair of silver lamps of Jhalar Work studded with precious stones to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. The lamps display the beauty of Maharashtra’s artisanal heritage.
He also presented a Silver Nakkashi work peacock figurine, which originated from West Bengal to the newly appointed Prime Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba.
The sculpture features a regal peacock, a bird that symbolizes beauty, elegance, and pride in Indian culture. The peacock is portrayed in a poised position, with its neck gracefully curved upward and its feathers elaborately detailed. Its long, fan-shaped tail cascades downward, capturing the eye with intricate feather patterns. The peacock is shown perched on a branch, which has also been meticulously carved.
A vibrantly coloured low-height wood table from Ladakh with intricate Por carvings was gifted to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand by PM Modi.
These tables are painted in vibrant colors–rich reds, blues, greens, and yellows–giving them an energetic presence that brightens any room. The detailed brushwork and symbolic color choices mirror the spirituality and natural beauty of the Ladakh region.
Accompanying the table is a hand-painted pot that complements the vibrant color scheme of the table. The pot can be used to hold flowers and plants, or as a standalone decorative piece, enhancing the charm and authenticity of the table.
Additionally, PM Modi gifted the Kadamwood-coloured embossed Buddha head to the Prime Minister of Laos, Sonexay Siphandone. Crafted from high-quality Kadamwood, known for its durability and rich texture, this Buddha's head features intricate colour embossing that brings the figure to life. The warm tones of the wood are enhanced by the subtle yet vibrant colours that highlight the serene expression of the Buddha, conveying a sense of peace and tranquillity.
He also presented a vintage brass Buddha statue adorned with intricate mina (enamel) work, originating from Tamil Nadu, to the President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith. The statue has been crafted from brass, a popular material in South Indian art for its durability and smooth finish. The mina (or meenakari) enamel work on this statue adds vibrant colors and intricate patterns to the brass base. This art form involves fusing colored glass powders into the grooves and textures of the brass surface.
The Prime Minister gifted a Malachite and Camel Bone Box with a Radha-Krishna theme to Vandara Siphandone, the wife of the PM of Lao PDR, Sonexay Siphandone.
Crafted from high-quality malachite and intricately carved camel bone, the box combines durability with a luxurious feel. The detailed depiction of Radha and Krishna, capturing their playful interactions, and the traditional motifs and designs add to their cultural significance. He further presented a (Double Ikat) Patan Patola scarf placed in a Sadeli Box to Naly Sisoulith, the wife of the President of Laos.
The textile was woven by the Salvi family in the Patan area of Northern Gujarat and was packed in a ‘Sadeli’ box, which in itself is a decorative piece.
Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day visit to Laos from October 10-11, at the invitation of Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone. He participated in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summits and held meetings with leaders from Laos, Thailand, and New Zealand.
He also met with other top leaders like South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and the newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Vilayvong Bouddakham. He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in Laos capital city of Vientiane.
Following that, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Vientiane. He greeted Indian community members as they were excited to meet him outside the hotel in Laos. Prime Minister Modi has departed from Laos after concluding his visit to Laos.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
