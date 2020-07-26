Sikkim reports first COVID-19 death, statewide lockdown extended till August 1

Sikkim reported its first death from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday, when a 74-year-old man succumbed to the virus at a state-run hospital in Gangtok. Shortly after this, the Sikkim government extended the statewide lockdown till August 1 to check the spread of the coronavirus.

A notification by the Sikkim government stated, "After careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am of August 1, 2020."

The erstwhile statewide lockdown, imposed by the hilly state, was earlier scheduled on end on Sunday.

The decision was taken after the 74-year-old resident of the Rongli sub-division of East Sikkim district passed away due to COVID-19 early in the morning today.

The man had been admitted to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) Hospital on Saturday night after he tested positive for the disease. The patient was later shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) where he breathed his last, news agencies reported, citing sources.

Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang has said that he was "deeply saddened" by the death of the COVID-19 patient.

The administration has urged the people of Sikkim to stay calm and continue following the guidelines mandated by the government, in order to cut the spread of the coronavirus.

Sikkim's current count of total cases stands at 499, which includes 356 active infections and 142 patients who have been cured or recovered from the disease.