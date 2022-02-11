Sikkim relaxes Covid-19 restrictions as new cases decline - Check new guidelines here

Amid the decreasing number of Covid-19 cases, the Sikkim government, on Thursday, decided to relax Covid-19 restrictions in the state. A notification released by the state government stated that there will not be a restriction on interstate movement of people and vehicles and also there will be no requirement of RT-PCR negative reports to enter the state.

Odd-even restrictions, and curbs on movement of vehicles within the state, and that on pillion riding was also withdrawn, it said.

Markets, shops, and other commercial establishments shall function normally with strict adherence to Covid-19 norms, the notification said.

In addition to this, all the state government offices, including PSUs, boards, and corporations, shall function with 100 percent attendance. Central government offices shall continue to operate as per the instruction of the Union government, it said.

All educational institutions will function as per guidelines issued by the Education Department and the HRD Ministry.

There shall be no restriction on social, political, religious, and sport-related gatherings. However, national directives for COVID-19 management, wearing masks, and social distancing norms shall be strictly observed, it added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Sikkim's Covid tally rose to 38,868 as 43 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 437 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

East Sikkim registered the highest number of 31 new cases, followed by 11 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim. Sikkim now has 541 active cases, while 37,148 people have recovered from the disease so far, and 742 patients have migrated to other states to date.