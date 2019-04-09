Headlines

Sikkim Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Election for the lone seat in Sikkim will take place on April 11.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2019, 12:34 PM IST

Sikkim is the lone Lok Sabha constituency from the hilly state which is having simultaneous LS and Assembly elections. In the assembly level, Pawan Chamling, CM for 25 years is facing a steep challenge from a relatively new upstart PS Golay's Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM). Yet, Chamling's Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) remains a formidable force and will like to repeat its past performance in both assembly and nationally. 

Sikkim which became part of India in 1975 has been taking part in elections since 1977. No national party has a significant region in this tiny state. Congress won the first election, but since then only regional parties have triumphed from Sikkim. Since 1996, the seat has been won by SDF. 

However, the party hasn't fielded its sitting MP Prem Das Rai, who has won the seat twice this time. Instead, it has given ticket to DB Katwal. SKM, which started as a breakout faction of SDF has nominated young turk Indrahand Subba as a candidate. 

SKM has already alleged that Katwal is a SIDCO loan defaulter and can't be trusted with fortunes of people. On his part, Katwal has urged Sikkimese people to give a strong mandate so that Delhi 'bows to wishes of people'. 

Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia's Hamro Sikkim Party is also in the electoral fray. Bhaichung earlier had a political stint with TMC in West Bengal.  Election for the lone seat in Sikkim will take place on April 11.

