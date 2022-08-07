Search icon
Sikkim: ITBP jawan accused of raping 13-year-old girl multiple times at his official quarters, arrested

The paramilitary personnel allegedly raped the girl multiple times his official residential quarters since April.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

File Photo

The police in Sikkim have arrested an ITBP jawan for allegedly raping a teenaged girl multiple times at his official residential quarters in Raj Bhavan's Winter Camp in Rangpo town in Pakyong district. The girl became pregnant later, the police said on Sunday.

The girl’s mother had filed a complaint about her daughter being raped by the paramilitary personnel since at his residential quarters since April. As per the allegations, the ITBP assistant sub-inspector raped the 13-year-old girl multiple times in his quarters at the Raj Bhavan's Winter Camp in Rangpo.

The jawan who hails from Dharchula in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act's section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and section 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault).

The complaint also alleges sexual assault since February by a local teenage boy who has also been detained. The police are taking legal action against the boy. In its probe, the police are trying to find out if there is any connection between the two accused - the ITBP jawan and the local boy. 

Meanwhile, the victim is being medically examined at the town’s primary health care centre. The police have established the sequence of events. However, they refrained from divulging details of how the rapes and sexual assaults continued for so long. 

(With inputs from PTI)

