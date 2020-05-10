Sikkim: Indian, Chinese forces clash at Naku La sector

Indian and Chinese forces engaged in a skirmish in the Naku La sector of North Sikkim on Saturday.

The clashes took place during the usual routine of patrolling by the forces from the two countries, according to Zee News. Reports claim that the faceoff was intense with soldiers being injured on both sides.

Sources close to the army stated that the troops of both countries were engaged in temporary and short duration face-offs as the border area is still not reloved. However, it was pointed out that such an encounter occurred after a long time, adding that it is resolved mutually by troops as per established protocols.

Naku-la is a pass in Sikkim, located ahead of Muguthang, 5000 metres above sea level.