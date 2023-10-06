Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 22; 103 missing

Headlines

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Bigg Boss fame Kishwer Merchant drops 8 kgs in 5 months post pregnancy: See her inspiring transformation

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Air India shares first look of its aircraft after change in logo, design; Check out pics

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup preview: Head-to-head stats in ODIs, key players to watch out for

Cervical Spondylosis: 10 ways to reduce neck pain naturally

Highest total in ODI World Cup history

Players who have scored fastest hundred in ODI World Cup

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In season's first, air quality in Delhi turns 'poor'; government on alert, kickstarts action plan to combat pollution

Sikkim Flash Floods Update: Death toll continues to rise, missing people list doubles | Top Points

Israel-Gaza Attack: We are at war, says Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu after Hamas fires 5,000 rockets

This popular actor used to worked at construction site, asked his house help for job, ran away from home with only Rs...

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

Kaala Paani trailer: Mona Singh, Ashutosh Gowariker strive to protect Andaman and Nicobar Islands' people

HomeIndia

India

Sikkim flash floods: Death toll rises to 22; 103 missing

23 Army personnel had gone missing from Sikkim's Bardang area when the flood struck.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

At least 22 people have died, officials said on Friday, in the flash floods in Sikkim. The tiny state experienced a flash flood on Wednesday as a result of the potential breach of a high-altitude glacier lake close to the border with China and Nepal. At least seven soldiers are among the dead.

The search for the missing people is now focussing on the areas downstream of Teesta River. Search and rescue efforts are continuing to locate the 16 missing soldiers in Sikkim. Earlier on Wednesday evening, out of the initial 23 missing soldiers, one was recovered alive. 

Sikkim Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak said, "As per the checkpost data available, around 3000 people are stranded in Lachen and Lachung. 700-800 drivers are stuck there. 3150 people who have gone there on motorcycles are also stuck there...we will evacuate all with helicopters of Army and Air Force."

Moreover, the army made those who were stuck in Lachen and Lachung speak to their families through voice over the internet. Injuries and persons missing have been reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district and Rangpo in Pakyong district. In Mangan district, 4 people have died and 17 people are reported missing. 

Similarly in Gangtok, five deaths have been confirmed with 22 missing. In Pakyong district, 10 deaths including 6 Army men have been confirmed while 59 people remain missing. The Sikkim Government on Wednesday confirmed the deaths of 14 people and over 102 people missing. 

The State government has asked for three (3) extra platoons of the National Disaster Response Force, which the Central government has approved. There is one platoon of NDRF already in service in Rangpo and Singtam towns. One such upcoming platoon of NDRF will be airlifted to Chungthang for rescue operations. 

It is assumed that over 3,000 domestic and foreign tourists are stranded in the State currently. Similarly, food and civil supplies will be taken to Chungthang once the weather improves for air connectivity, as per the official report.

Meanwhile, the State officials feared ration shortages in the State. Necessities from Siliguri, Bailey bridges will be laid by the Indian Army and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), informed the State Chief Secretary.

The State government has set up 18 relief camps in Singtam, Rangpo, Dikchu and Adarsh Gaon which have faced most of the damages. However, due to a lack of connectivity with Chungthang, the relief camps there are being set up by the Indian Army and other paramilitaries. South Lhonark lake, situated in North West Sikkim, witnessed a cloud burst causing incessant monsoon rainfall on Wednesday morning. 

The flowing flash flood made its way through River Teesta sweeping Indreni Bridge in Singtam town, some 30 kilometres from Gangtok informed Gangtok District Administration. Another connecting bridge of Balutar hamlet was also swept away around 4 am.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Imran Khan admits using steroids for muscle-building; Know the side effects

'Naxalism a curse to humanity, Centre committed...': Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Ahead of Tiger 3 trailer, makers drop intense look of Salman Khan, fans say 'real king of Bollywood is back'

Gayatri Joshi's husband Vikas Oberoi may face up to 7 years in jail if found at fault in Italy car crash: Report

Sonu Nigam takes a dig at AR Rahman for composing Akshay Kumar, Kylie Minogue’s Chiggy Wiggy: ‘Itna bekaar gaana...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE