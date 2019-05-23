Headlines

Sikkim Assembly results 2019 Live Updates: SKM wins 10 seats, leading in 4 seats, SDF wins 6

SKM won ten Assembly seats and is leading in four constituencies while the ruling SDF won six and is ahead in four, according to latest figures.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 23, 2019, 07:27 PM IST

The opposition Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won ten Assembly seats and is leading in four constituencies while the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front won six and is ahead in four, according to latest figures. Sikkim has 32 Assembly seats.

Chief Minister and SDF supremo Pawan Chamling won the Poklok Kamrang Assembly seat defeating his nearest Sikkim Krantikari Morcha rival Kharka Bahadur Rai by 2,899 votes, they said. He is also contesting Namchi Singhithang seat from where he is also leading by 289 votes.

Sitting MLA and SKM candidate Sonam Lama won the Sangha Assembly seat defeating his nearest Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) rival Tshering Lama by 618 votes, they said.

SKM candidate Lok Nath Sharma won the Gyalshing- barnyak seat defeating his nearest SDF rival Laxuman Sharma by 1,814 votes.

In the Kabi lungchuk seat Karma Loday Bhutia of SKM wom defeating his nearest SDF rival Ugen Nedup Bhutia by 1,437 votes.

Mani Kumar Sharma of SKM won the Khamdong-singtam seat by defeating his nearest SDF rival Garjaman Gurung by 873 seats.

In the Shyari seat Kunga Nima Lepcha of SKM won by defeating his nearest SDF rival Karma Wangdi Bhutia by 1,356 votes.

Sikkim Democratic Front candidate Gay Tshering Dhungel won the Upper tadong seat defeating his nearest SKM rial Anand Lama by 416 votes.

In West pendam seat L B Das of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won by defeating his nearest SDF rival Gopal Baraily by 898 votes.

SKM candidate Sangay Lepch won the Yoksam-tashiding seat by only 79 votes defeating his nearest SDF rival Dichen Wangchuk Bhutia.

SDF candidate Tashi Thendup Bhutia won the Barfung seat by defeating his nearest SKM rival Lobzang Bhutia by 79 votes.

The SKM is leading in five seats while the ruling SDF is ahead in six seats. 

