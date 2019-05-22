Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2019: Counting of votes on Thursday; Will Pawan Chamling be back again?

Assembly election 2019 in 32 constituencies was held on April 11 simultaneously with the parliamentary polls in the state. Since 1979, Sikkim has been the only state which have always voted a regional party into power in assembly elections.

Sikkim Assembly Election Results 2019: As all is set for the Lok Sabha Election results 2019 on May 23 (Thursday, tomorrow), counting of votes will also take place for Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh assembly election, which went to polls simultaneously with the general elections.

Election in one Parliamentary and 32 assembly constituencies in Sikkim was held on April 11. The results will be counted on May 23.

Pawan Kumar Chamling is the current chief minister of Sikkim who is the founder president of the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). The party has been ruling the state for the past five consecutive terms since 1994.

Sikkim is the second smallest state in India which is also one of the least populated. According to electoral data, Sikkim has a total of 3,70,770 eligible voters out of which 1,91,017 are male and 1,79,753 female.