Sikhs stopped to enter Zudio store with 'kripans', why is it important in Sikhism? What does Indian Constitution say?

A video from a Zudio store in Imphal shows two Sikh men refusing to leave their kirpans outside, sparking debate over religious freedom and security.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 09:17 AM IST

Sikhs stopped to enter Zudio store with 'kripans', why is it important in Sikhism? What does Indian Constitution say?
A confrontation at a Zudio store in Manipur’s capital has sparked debate online after a video showed staff asking two Sikh customers to leave their kirpans outside before entering the premises.

Heated Exchange at Imphal Outlet

The incident reportedly occurred at a Zudio outlet in Imphal. In the widely circulated clip, store security personnel can be seen requesting two Sikh men to deposit their kirpans, ceremonial blades carried as part of their faith, before proceeding inside. The men declined, questioning whether such a demand was appropriate in India.

As the discussion intensified, the store manager joined the conversation. The customers argued that the Indian Constitution safeguards the right of Sikhs to carry a kirpan as an essential article of faith. The exchange grew tense but did not appear to escalate into physical confrontation.

Zudio is a retail brand operated by Trent Limited, part of the Tata Group, and has outlets across several Indian cities.

Video Goes Viral, Sparks Debate

The footage was first shared on a YouTube channel titled 'Prabh Singh Talk,' with a thumbnail suggesting that Sikhs were being harassed and possibly barred from entering the store. The framing of the video quickly drew attention on social media, where reactions were divided.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Some users defended the Sikh men, pointing to constitutional protections under Article 25, which recognises the carrying of a kirpan as part of the Sikh faith. Supporters argued that preventing entry on this basis could amount to religious discrimination.

Others backed the store’s management, emphasising safety concerns. They contended that full-sized blades, even if religious in nature, could make shoppers or staff uncomfortable. Several commenters noted that while religious freedom is protected, private establishments may impose reasonable restrictions to maintain security.

Legal and Social Questions

The debate also touched on broader legal considerations. A few social media users suggested that invoking religious freedom should not override public safety norms, warning that misuse of constitutional provisions could potentially attract action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The episode has reignited discussions around balancing religious rights with security policies in commercial spaces. While no official statement has been issued by the company or authorities at the time of writing, the incident continues to fuel conversations about faith, law, and public safety in India.

