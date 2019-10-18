Search icon
'Sikhs of America' slam propagators spreading hate against India, denounce Khalistan movement

Jesse Singh has lashed out on self-serving Sikh communities in the US whose members are trying to mislead people with their false promises and also involving in illegal migration to the US.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 18, 2019, 09:17 AM IST

Photo: ANI Twitter

'Sikhs of America' chairman, Jesse Singh has slammed propagators who are trying to spread hate against India by misleading people about the so-called 'Khalistan Referendum 2020'.

Jesse Singh has particularly slammed two individuals — Amarjeet Singh, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu — saying that these people are surviving on funds collected by misleading people by selling them false propaganda.

'Sikhs of America' chairman has also recalled his meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan who has categorically denied supporting the so-called Khalistan movement.

"We at 'Sikhs of America' are horrified at these divisive issues being pushed by the Sikhs for Justice folks who have now hitched onto the bandwagon of Kashmir issue which is an internal matter of India," he added.

Previously, Harsh V Shringla, Indian Ambassador to the US had addressed the Sikh Association of Baltimore Gurdwara in Maryland where he said it was important to acknowledge that there is no support for the so-called Khalistan movement.

Shringla said in India we have had Sikh President, Sikh Prime Minister, Sikh Chief of Army Staff, emphasising that the highest offices have been occupied by the Sikh community in India.

The Sikh community had welcomed Harsh V Shringla and lauded India's efforts to listen to the grievances of the Sikh community.

