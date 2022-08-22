Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA

A delegation of Sikhs is set to meet the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and hand over a representation with regard to kidnapping and forced conversion of a Sikh teacher, Deena Kaur, in Pakistan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
Sikh

A delegation of Sikhs is set to meet the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and hand over a representation with regard to kidnapping and forced conversion of a Sikh teacher, Deena Kaur, in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the team is also expected to raise the issue of infringement of human rights of minorities in the neighbouring country.

According to a reports, a female teacher from the Sikh community in Pakistan’s KPK was allegedly kidnapped and forcibly married off to a Muslim on Saturday.

The family was informed about the wedding and her conversion into Islam the next day causing deep resentment among the Sikh community.

Despite approaching the police, the family’s complaint was not registered.

(Source:IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.