Sikh man abducted by Taliban militants from Afghanistan gurudwara rescued

The identity of the abductors are unknown

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2020, 04:10 PM IST

An Afghan Sikh named Nidan Singh Sachdeva who was kidnapped by the Taliban from Paktika province in eastern Afghanistan, almost a month ago, has been rescued. The incident happened when he was performing community service at a gurudwara.

He was reportedly abducted by four men when he went to perform a service at the Thala Sri Guru Nanak Sahib gurdwara in Chamkani.

The identity of the abductors are unknown, but the area--Paktia province is known to be a hub for the Taliban and other terror groups like the Haqqani network.    

Although Nidan was born in Afghanistan, he had moved to Indian 1992 due to civil unrest in Afghanistan and has been staying since then as a refuge. He is a cook by profession in Delhi and earns his livelihood through meal orders for community kitchens like langer. 

He lives in Delhi with a family of six- wife, 2 sons, and 3 daughters.

India was in touch with the Afghan government to secure his safe release from the clutches of the Taliban.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the incident, by saying, "the persecution of minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters is a matter of grave concern."

